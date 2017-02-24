Documents detail the death of Conley Fitchett

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Conley Fitchett, the 87-year-old man whose body was found in a freezer at his son’s home more than a year after he died, died of natural causes.

The Marion County Medical Examiner’s office revealed that information after completing an autopsy.

His son, Ed Fitchett, was arrested February 16 and charged with 1st-degree theft, 1st-degree criminal mistreatment, 1st-degree identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

A plea hearing is set for March 3 in the case.

Outside the home where Conley lived for 14 years with his son, Ed, a makeshift memorial to the elder man was set up. It included the power chair he used to sit in and wave to people as they passed along the road.

The probable cause document

Investigators said in a probable cause document released Friday that Ed Fitchett’s stepson called police on January 29 after “getting a confusing story” from Ed about where Conley was.

Ed told his stepson Conley was with Ed’s brother John. The stepson called his mother’s previous caregiver, who said Ed said Conley went to live with his other son, John, in La Grande.

But John told police he hadn’t seen Conley for 3 years and last spoke with him in late 2015.

Investigators also spoke with the landlord of the mobile home park where the Fitchetts lived and saw a note from Ed that said Conley left to live with his other son, John, in March 2016.

Ed was in charge of Conley’s money, including about $2000 per month in PERS and Social Security payments. Ed eventually admitted to police he was using some of that money to buy things on Amazon and for bills.

On February 16, investigators searched Fitchett’s mobile home and found the elderly man naked inside a vacuum-sealed bag in the freezer. Ed allegedly admitted he put his father’s body in the freezer but didn’t provide other details.

‘Caregiver stirred everything up’

Ed Fitchett willingly spoke with KOIN 6 News on February 14. On that day he told the tale of how his father left with his girlfriend for Estacada in September 2016.

Ed also claimed his dad and the mystery woman stopped by about 2-and-a-half months ago to pick up a blue suitcase with underwear and toiletries — and then left again.

He also said his wife’s caregiver “got ahold of my brother through Facebook and stirred everything up.”

Asked if his dad had any money or anything the mystery woman would want, Ed told KOIN 6 News, “I’m in charge of his money. Can’t see anything going on there that she’s helping him do that or helping.”

Two days after Ed Fitchett willing spoke with KOIN 6 News and said he didn’t know where his father was, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and found the body of Conley Fitchett in a freezer.

Marion County District Attorney Walter Beglan said in documents that Ed Fitchett “unlawfully and intentionally remove or carry away a corpse” between December 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015 — more than a year ago.

The succeeding charges of 1st-degree theft cover each month of 2016 — accusing Fitchett of stealing money that came to his father.

Fitchett was deemed a danger to the community and bail was set at $280,000.

