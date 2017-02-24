‘Curious mystery’ revealed at Port of Astoria

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A safety deposit box, a commissioner’s recollection and a locksmith unveiled a secret held at the US Bank in Astoria for 50 years or more.

Recently, the finance manager for the Port of Astoria found a document in an old cardboard box that showed the port had a long-forgotten safety deposit box.

Jim Campbell, who is a current commissioner, recalled he’d been a signer for the box in his first term back in the mid-1960s. Since no one had a key to the box, Campbell’s memory served as enough information to hire a locksmith to open the box.

Inside the box: 3 tax-free municipal bearer bonds from the 1930s. Back then they were sold for $1000 each and could be redeemed with semi-monthly payments of $17.50, with a due date of June 1965.

Port of Astoria Executive Director Jim Night said the bonds are worthless now, but the artwork is outstanding. Night, who said the entire thing is a “curious mystery” said they’ll contact the Clatsop County Historical Society about possibly donating them for preservation.

Port of Astoria mystery box View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Municipal bearer bonds from the 1930s were found in a long-forgotten safety deposit box at a US Bank in Astoria, February 23, 2017 (Courtesy: Port of Astoria) Municipal bearer bonds from the 1930s were found in a long-forgotten safety deposit box at a US Bank in Astoria, February 23, 2017 (Courtesy: Port of Astoria) Municipal bearer bonds from the 1930s were found in a long-forgotten safety deposit box at a US Bank in Astoria, February 23, 2017 (Courtesy: Port of Astoria) Municipal bearer bonds from the 1930s were found in a long-forgotten safety deposit box at a US Bank in Astoria, February 23, 2017 (Courtesy: Port of Astoria)