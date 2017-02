PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a 61-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Teresita Hogsed has memory issues caused by a brain injury. She left her home near SE 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Milwaukie around 11 a.m. on foot. She won’t know her address or phone number but will know her name.

She is 4’11 and weighs 110 pounds. She has long hair to her thighs.