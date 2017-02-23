Woman accused of impersonating ODFW employee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 51-year-old Veneta woman is accused of criminally impersonating an Oregon Departmetn of Fish and Wildlife employee.

Mary Elizabeth Haynsworth is charged with one count each of criminal impersonation of a peace officer and obstructing the taking of wildlife.

The incident in question happened Jan. 12, 2017, according to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began Jan. 13 when authorities received an email alleging Haynsworth had confronted two young men while they were hunting at the Fern Ridge Wildlife area.

When Haynsworth approached the young men she reportedly identified herself as an ODFW employee, records state.

Haynsworth denies verbally telling the young men that she was with ODFW but told Oregon State Police she was wearing a jacket with an ODFW patch on it, according to court records.

Haynsworth was apparently upset with people shooting the ducks.

When she confronted the young men, she questioned one of them about how they were going to retrieve a duck that had been shot and landed in the lake. OSP tell us that Haynsworth told one of the young men to go out and swim to get the duck.

Haynsworth is scheduled to appear in Lane County Circuit Court on Friday.