West Linn officer fired after social media posts

WEST LINN, ORe. (Portland Tribune) — In an announcement to the West Linn City Council, City Manager Eileen Stein wrote that “the investigation on Officer Tom Newberry is complete and his employment with the City of West Linn was terminated yesterday at 2 p.m.”

Stein did not wish to comment further. West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus also said he was not able to comment on the matter.

The saga began in July 2016 when Newberry — an eight-year veteran of the department — published several incendiary Facebook posts related to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. One post stated, “Good luck with that” in response to another user who said, “Take them all out.” In another post, Newberry wrote, “When encountering such mobs remember, there are 3 pedals on your floor. Push the right one all the way down.”

Timeus condemned the posts shortly after they became public, and Newberry was placed on paid administrative leave while an in-house investigation took place. That investigation stretched through the end of the year.

When the investigation was completed in early 2017, Newberry still had the rights to due process before Stein made the final decision on his employment.