Trump may crack down on recreational marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Spicer said during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department. But he says, “I do believe that you’ll see greater enforcement of it.”

He added that it’s “something that the Department of Justice I think will be further looking into.”

President Donald Trump said as a candidate that he supports medical marijuana. But Spicer said there’s a big difference between that and the recreational use of the drug.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley released the following statement in response to Spicer’s comments on cracking down on states that have legalized recreational pot:

“These comments from the White House are unfortunate and will only spread confusion and fear. Residents in Oregon, and in the growing number of states moving in this direction, will actually be made less safe if federal policy moves in the opposite direction from state policy. Already, our communities are at greater risk of crime and robbery because banks won’t provide services for fear of being in conflict with federal law, forcing businesses to operate all in cash. Comments like these only serve to undermine our legal businesses that are following regulations and paying taxes, and to drive business back into the more dangerous black market. I urge the Trump administration to follow its own rhetoric on ‘state’s rights,’ and to respect the voters of Oregon and the many other states who have decided at the ballot to legalize recreational marijuana use.”

The Justice Department has several options available, including filing lawsuits on the grounds that state laws regulating pot are unconstitutional because they are pre-empted by federal law.