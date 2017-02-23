Teen stabbed by classmate near North Salem HS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A high school student in Salem was stabbed by a fellow student on Thursday afternoon near North Salem High School, police said.

The victim was found by the school resource officer along 14th Ave at Chemeketa St. just after noon. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of superficial wounds, Salem Police said.

The suspect, another teen boy, is still at large and nearby North Salem HS and Parrish Middle School were locked down while officers search for him.

Both boys are students at North Salem HS and they know each other. Salem police said the incident may be gang related.