Portland’s history of racing tied to Vanport Flood

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — The NASCAR racing season kicks off this weekend with the Daytona 500, but you don’t have to go to Florida to get a taste of real racing.

At Wilsonville’s World of Speed, the history of racing is firmly on display.

There’s Jeff Gordon’s Rainbow Warrior. Richard Petty’s 1979 Monte Carlo. And on the wall behind Petty’s car is a replica of just how steep the banking is in the turns at Daytona.

“We wanted to really give the general person the opportunity to experience what it’s like at Daytona,” said World of Speed curator Richard Huegli, “and that’s 31 degrees of banking. And those are actual cars that have raced at Daytona.”

Although NASCAR has never taken hold here as it has in the South, Portland does have a rich history of racing dating back to the Rose City Raceway almost 100 years ago on a site that would later be developed into the Rose City Golf Course.

Racings real story in Portland grew out of the tragedy of the Vanport Flood. The great flood of 1948 wiped most of the houses away, but the streets of Vanport remained — and attracted race drivers.

E.C. Muehller stood on the only accessible piece of Vanport history still visible. It’s the foundation from the old Vanport theater, complete with sloped concrete where theater seats were attached.

“So they came down and asked, ‘Hey would you guys be OK if we came down on weekends and drove,'” Muehller told KOIN 6 News. “They said, ‘Yeah, no problem, we’re not here on weekends.’ They went and got family and friends and started cleaning things up, brought brooms and shovels and haybales and started setting up a course all based on the old streets.”

No one back then would have known, the tragedy of that memorial day weekend in 1948 would have marked the beginning of real racing in the city of Portland.