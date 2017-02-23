Portland 6th-grader’s Google Doodle among US winners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — West Sylvan Middle School 6th-grader Matthew Lei got a surprise during a school assembly Thursday.

His doodle, “Into the Galaxies” was chosen by Google as one of 53 nationwide winners of their annual Doodle 4 Google competition.

The contest, open to all K-12 students in the US, challenges students to make a doodle based on a theme — with the possibility of being Google’s home page doodle for a day.

This year’s theme, “What I see for the future,” inspired Lei to doodle about space and galaxies.

A 2-week period of public voting begins Friday. Five national finalists will be selected from each grade group and the national winner’s doodle will be seen on Google on March 31.

The national Google Doodle winner will get a $30,000 college scholarship. Another $50,000 from a Google for Education grant will be given towards the establishment and improvement of a computer lab or technology program at the winner’s school.