Pickup truck torn in half after hitting utility pole

LINN CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old only sustained minor injuries in a crash east of Harrisburg Wednesday night that cut his pickup truck in half, deputies said.

Reports of the crash on Powerline Road near Diamond Hill Drive came in just after 9 p.m., Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver was reportedly able to get out of the 1989 Toyota pickup and walk to a nearby home to call 911. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and only sustained minor injuries, deputies said. He was treated at Riverbend Hospital.

Investigators determined the 17-year-old was driving north on Powerline Road when he lost control of his pickup while negotiating a “sweeping” left hand curve.

The pickup rolled and hit a utility pole, cutting the truck in half.

Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash, deputies said.