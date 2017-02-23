Ore. considers boost to service industry worker rights

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are considering proposals that’d give baristas, bartenders, seasonal workers and others in the state’s service industry more control of their weekly schedules and guarantees of being paid despite scheduling issues.

Under the proposals, certain employers would be required to honor employees’ preferred work hours and post work schedules 2 weeks in advance or pay a penalty wage for any changes thereafter. Workers called in last-minute would also earn at least 4 hours’ worth of wages if their bosses didn’t allow them to work a full shift.

The proposed legislation is backed largely by workers’ rights groups and unions, which teamed up with the University of Oregon and Portland State University for a study on how workers’ lives, finances and families are impacted by irregular work schedules.