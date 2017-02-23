Officials: Captain didn’t report oil spill

WARRENTON, Ore. (KOIN) – The captain of a fishing vessel is accused of failing to report an oil spill.

Records show that on Aug. 29, 2016, the Emerald Sea was moored and transferring fuel between two tanks when about 150 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the Skipanon River. The spill left an “expansive and visible sheen” on the water’s surface, according to the federal grand jury indictment.

Federal prosecutors allege that Captain Mark H. Bowes was briefed, by his crew, about the spill between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on the day the spill occurred.

“Bowers did not disclose or report the spill to federal authorities…until confronted by United States Coast Guard investigators approximately three hours after the Emerald Sea left the dock,” the indictment states.

Records show the Emerald Sea was moored on the east bank of the river near Northeast Heron Avenue.

The Skipanon River is a navigable tributary of the Columbia River, which then flows into the Pacific Ocean.

Under federal law, the person in charge of a vessel must report, as soon as they have knowledge of a spill, the incident to federal and local authorities.

A court date for Bowers has not been set.