MCSO’s biggest drug bust: $2M in meth

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office made its biggest drug bust ever on Wednesday night, officials said during a press conference Thursday.

The bust happened at 2 locations: on the 4000 block of SE 104th Avenue in Portland and the 1700 block of SE Orient Drive in Gresham, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies seized 90-100 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $2 million. Two pounds of heroin, a firearm and $30,000 in cash were also found.

Lt. Chad Gaidos said the meth seized was equal to 50,000 street doses.

Three people were arrested in connection with the bust.

“Given the amount alone, that leads us to believe this has connections to cartel activity,” Lt. Chad Gaidos said. “Just the sheer amount leads us to believe this comes from a bigger source than something we might see locally.”

The incident is likely within the top 10 biggest drug busts in the state.

