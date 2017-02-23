MCSO’s biggest drug bust: $2M in meth

Deputies seized $2 million in meth Wednesday night during Multnomah County Sheriff's Office's biggest drug bust, February 22, 2017. (KOIN)
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office made its biggest drug bust ever on Wednesday night, officials said during a press conference Thursday.

The bust happened at 2 locations: on the 4000 block of SE 104th Avenue in Portland and the 1700 block of SE Orient Drive in Gresham, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies seized 90-100 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $2 million. Two pounds of heroin, a firearm and $30,000 in cash were also found.

Lt. Chad Gaidos said the meth seized was equal to 50,000 street doses.

A drug bust in Troutdale seized 90-100 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of heroin, $30,000 in cash and firearms. Officials said the meth was worth $2 million and more than 50,000 doses were taken off the streets, February 23, 2017 (KOIN)
Three people were arrested in connection with the bust.

“Given the amount alone, that leads us to believe this has connections to cartel activity,” Lt. Chad Gaidos said. “Just the sheer amount leads us to believe this comes from a bigger source than something we might see locally.”

The incident is likely within the top 10 biggest drug busts in the state.