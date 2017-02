PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to see a movie? Go to PDX.

A first-of-its-kind airport movie theater opened at Portland International Airport Thursday. The Hollywood Theatre’s micro-cinema is past security on the C Concourse.

There are 17 seats, and all the movies are short films made by people in the Pacific Northwest. Movies will be shown around the clock for free.

PDX annually services about 16 million visitors.