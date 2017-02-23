Hawthorne Bridge hit-and-run driver sought

Police say the driver hit another car and drove off on January 27

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
The car in this picture hit another car before taking off, January 27 2017. (Crime Stoppers)
The car in this picture hit another car before taking off, January 27 2017. (Crime Stoppers)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are searching for a driver involved in a crash on the Hawthorne Bridge on January 27.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound across the bridge around 2:30 p.m. when it rear-ended two other cars, causing one vehicle to roll, nearly striking a bicycle rider. No one was seriously injured.

Another bicycle rider caught the crash on video.

The driver did not stop and continued off the bridge. The vehicle is described as a beige 1997-2002 Ford Expedition that likely has front-end damage.

 