Hawthorne Bridge hit-and-run driver sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are searching for a driver involved in a crash on the Hawthorne Bridge on January 27.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound across the bridge around 2:30 p.m. when it rear-ended two other cars, causing one vehicle to roll, nearly striking a bicycle rider. No one was seriously injured.

Another bicycle rider caught the crash on video.

The driver did not stop and continued off the bridge. The vehicle is described as a beige 1997-2002 Ford Expedition that likely has front-end damage.