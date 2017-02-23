Friday snow? Don’t hold your breath

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might have heard rumors of snow in the forecast for Friday, but don’t hold your breath.

While we might see light flakes, accumulation is unlikely in the Portland metro. Snow levels will continue to be low with snow accumulation possible in elevations above 1000 feet, however.

The valley may see a rain/snow mix from time to time during, but I’m not anticipating any significant accumulations. The main threat for problems associated with low elevation snow will be during the Friday morning commute where we may see a few snow showers in the valley/metro. The snow would have a tough time sticking, but if the showers are heavy enough there may be a 1-2 hour time frame where the roads could be a little slick. We’ll be watching that closely.

The hills are the most likely area to see accumulating snow over the next couple of days. Also, be safe traveling over mountain passes, especially if your plans take you out to the coast where you may run into snowy roads from time to time through early next week.

Saturday brings drier weather with areas of morning fog and sunshine.