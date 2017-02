PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homeowners were able to escape a fire in Oregon City early Thursday morning.

Clackamas Fire officials say the homeowners were woken up by a noise in their house around 1 a.m. They called 911 when they realized it was a fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the flames but the fire had made its way into the attic. Crews had to pull the ceiling down to extinguish the fire and to check for hot spots.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.