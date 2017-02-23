Related Coverage Multnomah County to count homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — City and county officials are in the process of counting the homeless in Multnomah County which, until now, was done once every 2 years.

This year’s count was scheduled for late January but icy weather postponed. Officials with the Joint Office of Homeless Services said that postponement will likely provide more accurate numbers.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services, a partnership between the City of Portland and Multnomah County, said the count is necessary to be eligible for federal money every year.

More importantly, the agency wants to know how many people are outside and inside shelters and who they are — critical demographics to provide the right programs for the homeless.

“(Counting the homeless) is challenging work,” said Marc Jolin with the Joint Office of Homeless Services. “No count is going to be perfect but we have a good deal of confidence in the methodology we have that we’re doing everything we can to get an accurate number recognizing that it’s not going to be perfect. It will give us the ball park of what the level of need is in our community.”

He also told KOIN 6 News months of planning go into this count. They gather information from first responders, police, fire and sheriff’s deputies, in order to know where to deploy the counters.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day