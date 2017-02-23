City council overturns exoneration of PPB officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland City Council has overturned the Police Bureau’s decision to clear an officer who used force on a bicyclist in September 2014.

The council, however, did not suggest Officer Bradley Nutting receive any discipline.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Nutting hit Matthew Klug with a stun gun six times for resisting arrest after he yelled at a driver he said struck his bike. At least two of the hits occurred as Klug lay face down on the ground.

Police Chief Mike Marshman determined that Klug struggled with officers in a threatening manner that justified Nutting’s use of force. A citizen review panel unanimously disagreed with the chief’s assessment.

Though the council decision does not include discipline, Commissioner Amanda Fritz said it’s better than letting the chief’s decision “stand without conversation.”