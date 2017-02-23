City council leaves kite fest twisting in wind

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Rockaway Beach Kite Festival brings in professional kite flyers from around the country the last weekend of May. But the city council decided to ban some of the festival activities from their usual spot on the beach wayside.

The Chamber of Commerce pays expenses from some of the performers and other costs, like beach permits. They’ve raised much of that money by having vendors in the wayside area.

But the city council voted to ban private groups from reserving the beach wayside for events on summer holidays — like Memorial Day weekend.

“It was more about parking issues, finding parking, and to spread tourism around to different weekends of the year,” said Lars Gare, the Rockaway Beach city manager.

“It’s absurd,” said Kristine Hayes with the Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We just wrote a grant for 4 years to create a town square, and now we’re told we can’t use it.”

Hayes said the city gets far more people on the July 4th weekend when it sets off fireworks from the site.

And the kite festival attendance perked when it was moved to Memorial Day weekend 3 years ago. Moving it to another weekend doesn’t work, Hayes said.

“Our county wants us to focus on the off-season time to bring people here. We’re told we don’t need to bring people here in June, July. We’re already full.”

Hayes and others want the council to approve a waiver for this year.

Meanwhile, the kite festival is raising money on a GoFundMe site in case it ends up with just the kite flyers on the beach — and no vendors.

The city said it’s offered to close off a nearby street, but the chamber of commerce said that didn’t work out well in the past.

This issue will again be discussed at the next Rockaway Beach City Council meeting on March 8.