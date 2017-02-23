Burns Airport Manager accused of theft

BURNS, Ore. (KOIN) – A former contractor for the City of Burns, who worked at the airport, is accused by a federal grand jury of wire fraud and theft.

The indictment against Jeffrey Robert Cotton was filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month.

Cotton was hired in 2013 as a contractor who worked for the Burns Airport. He became Airport Manager in April 2015 and remained in that position until May 2016, according to federal prosecutors.

While working at the airport, Cotton also owned and operated a non-profit called “Emergency Equipment Services, Inc.”

Prosecutors allege that Cotton “facilitated” the city and airport in acquiring federal excess property, which had a value of $1.2 million.

Cotton failed to inform the mayor or city manager about the property he was obtaining “on behalf of the City of Burns,” prosecutors allege.

Records show that Cotton was able to obtain a heater/air conditioner, a firefighting truck, and various other trucks and tractor trucks that he stored at his residence and used for his personal use.

Cotton appeared in U.S. District Court earlier this month. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was released from custody following the hearing.

A tentative trial has been set for April 2017.