Black man awarded $750k for Daimler Trucks incidents

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A jury awarded $750,000 to a black man who said he felt intimidated by racial harassment at Daimler Trucks North America’s manufacturing plant.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury found Wednesday that 59-year-old Victor Pierce had been subjected to a racially hostile work environment at the company’s Western Star manufacturing plant in Portland.

Pierce worked there assembling heavy duty commercial trucks.

In one instance Pierce saw a noose hanging in the cab of a truck moving down the assembly line.

Daimler’s attorneys contended that Pierce exaggerated some of the encounters over the years and that when racism was involved, the company acted swiftly and effectively to end it.

Pierce said he felt vindicated by the verdict.

He is among at least 12 workers who have filed lawsuits or settled with the company over racial harassment complaints in recent years.