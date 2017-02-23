2 Rainier women arrested for possible elder abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Rainier women were arrested Thursday for alleged elder abuse.

A report from the Department of Human Services indicated that an 89-year-old woman was not getting the necessary care from her caretakers. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the Rainier home and took 2 women into custody.

Sandra Anderson, 61, and Nettie Anderson, 69, were arrested for Criminal Mistreatment. They were taken to the Columbia County Jail but each posted their $1,500 bail and were released.

The victim was taken to the emergency room.