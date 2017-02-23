2 Rainier women arrested for possible elder abuse

Sandra Anderson, 61, and Nettie Anderson, 69, were arrested

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Sandra Anderson (left) and Nettie Anderson were arrested and charged with criminal mistreatment in Columbia County for alleged elder abuse. (CCSO)
Sandra Anderson (left) and Nettie Anderson were arrested and charged with criminal mistreatment in Columbia County for alleged elder abuse. (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Rainier women were arrested Thursday for alleged elder abuse.

A report from the Department of Human Services indicated that an 89-year-old woman was not getting the necessary care from her caretakers. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at the Rainier home and took 2 women into custody.

Sandra Anderson, 61, and Nettie Anderson, 69, were arrested for Criminal Mistreatment. They were taken to the Columbia County Jail but each posted their $1,500 bail and were released.

The victim was taken to the emergency room.