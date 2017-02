CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) – A landslide has closed U.S. Highway 101 in both directions 5 miles south of Cannon Beach.

The state Department of Transportation said Wednesday morning that crews are ready to clear the slide, but must wait for experts to finish examining the situation.

The road is expected to be closed for Wednesday and possibly longer, ODOT said.

US 101 MP 34 south of Cannon Beach still closed for slide repair. Detours US 26 or OR 53. pic.twitter.com/eeSU0JejBC — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 22, 2017