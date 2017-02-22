Wash. bill would vacate victims’ prostitution crimes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Victims of sex trafficking would be allowed to vacate prostitution convictions in Washington state under a measure passed by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 5272, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Rebecca Saldana of Seattle, passed unanimously on a 49-0 vote on Wednesday. A companion bill exists in the House.

Under the measure, a victim can vacate a prostitution conviction if they can prove it was a result of being trafficked, even if they’ve committed others crimes since the date of the conviction.

Current law doesn’t allow victims to vacate convictions if other crimes exist on their record.