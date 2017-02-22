Replacement selected for ex-legislator with ALS

Related Coverage Rep. Gilliam resigns from House amid battle with ALS

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A replacement for former Rep. Vic Gilliam, R-Silverton, who resigned from the Oregon House amid a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), has been selected.

On Wednesday afternoon, commissioners from Marion and Clackamas counties voted to designate Rick Lewis as the next state representative for House District 18, according to a spokesman for House Republicans.

Lewis will be sworn in as a member of the Oregon Legislature on Thursday around 11 a.m.

“House Republicans are looking forward to formally welcoming Rick Lewis as a member of the legislative assembly when he is sworn in tomorrow,” said House Republican Leader Mike McLane, “Rick’s decades-long career as a public servant will be a tremendous asset to the legislature, and I believe the residents of House District 18 will be well served by his leadership in Salem.”

Gilliam resigned in January.