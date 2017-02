PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police are searching for a registered sex offender who may have committed a new crime.

Officials say a 14-year-old runaway was staying in the bedroom of Brendon Robert Louis Doyle. Doyle now has a felony warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Call the Beaverton Police at (503) 629-0111 if you have information about his whereabouts.