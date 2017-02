PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters took over a City Council meeting on Wednesday morning.

An unaffiliated group called for a group to come to the City Hall at 9 a.m. A protester read a statement before they stormed the meeting.

The group chanted “black lives matter” at one point.

Portland City Hall: "housing the houseless" "police brutality" 14 asking for mayor Wheelers resignation.#koin6news pic.twitter.com/ZkW1ijn3Hr — KOHR HARLAN (@kohrhKOIN) February 22, 2017