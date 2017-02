PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A ‘beloved’ van belonging to Pink Martini was stolen on Sunday, the group says in a post on Facebook begging for its return.

The band says the large white van has a “fabulous paint job by a renowned artist” and will be hard to miss if spotted. They say it was stolen from Pink Martini headquarters.

A $500 reward is being offered for anyone who helps them find it. The license plate is ZHK 858.

Call 971-678-2588 if you see the van.