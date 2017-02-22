PeaceHealth plans more than 180 layoffs in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Documents released by the state show PeaceHealth plans to cut 186 jobs in Oregon.

The Register-Guard reports that 181 of the workers losing their jobs are in Lane County, mostly at PeaceHealth’s medical laboratory in Springfield.

The regional nonprofit health care provider last week announced mass layoffs at PeaceHealth Laboratories, saying it could impact as many as 500 employees in Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

A letter from PeaceHealth to the Oregon Dislocated Worker Unit provides the new details, listing each PeaceHealth facility, how many people it employs and how many would be laid off.

PeaceHealth plans to sell a portion of its labs business to Quest Diagnostics, a for-profit company based in New Jersey. Quest is expected to hire lab workers in Oregon and Washington.