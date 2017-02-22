PBOT launches Patch-a-thon to take care of potholes

A new initiative starts Wednesday, February 23 to fill the large number of potholes caused by the many storms this winter. PBOT’s initiative called Patch-a-thon will dedicate extra crews and resources to filling potholes. There is currently a backlog of more than 1,000 potholes around the city.

On a typical day, PBOT has two to three crews repairing potholes. The initiative will increase that number to as many as 15 crews with the mission of filling those potholes as quickly as possible.

PBOT needs your help reporting the potholes you see. Please send a detailed description and photos to the email pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov or use the PDX Reporter App. You can also call PBOT’s 24 hour maintenance line at (503) 823-1700.