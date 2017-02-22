Oregon files motion to join suit against travel ban

Related Coverage With travel ban blocked, refugee meets daughter for 1st time

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has filed a motion to join a lawsuit by the states of Washington and Minnesota against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen F. Rosenblum filed the motion Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The state claims Oregon would be harmed by the order in the areas of its finances, educational institutions, refugee resettlement organizations and health care system.

Trump’s original order, which also paused the entire U.S. refugee program, was blocked temporarily in the courts earlier this month as a result of the lawsuit.

Rosenblum contends that joining the lawsuit remains timely because the case is still in the preliminary stages.

A White House official said on Wednesday the release of a revamped refugee and immigration executive order would be delayed until next week.