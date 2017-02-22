Oregon economy strong as upcoming budget gap looms

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s economy boasted another strong year of employment, population and wage growth in 2016, rolling an extra $102 million in revenue into state coffers than previously expected.

State economists told lawmakers in Salem on Wednesday that the economic gains were seen across the state, and the positive effects are now filtering down to low-income households and other parts of the economy that are usually last to benefit.

Economists say these trends should continue over the next two years and raise an additional $195 million in revenue for the state budget than previously expected.

Lawmakers applauded Oregon’s economic performance, but warned that budget cuts were still on the horizon. Despite the recent gains, there is still a $1.8 billion shortfall expected for the upcoming budget cycle.