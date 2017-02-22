Morrison Bridge closure planned for Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Morrison Bridge will close to vehicle traffic on Sunday, February 26 from 7 a.m. to as late as 7 p.m.

Crews need to conduct an inspection and maintenance work on the lift span deck. Expect to see the bridge in the raised position in the morning, but open to bicyclists and pedestrians in the afternoon.

The work is related to problems with deck panels that were installed in 2011. Crews plan to have the Morrison Bridge lift span deck replaced by the end of this year. Most of the traffic impacts start in April.

Ramps between the bridge and I-5 and I-84 will be closed on Sunday, except for the ramp from the Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 northbound. While the I-5 southbound City Center/Morrison Bridge off-ramp will be closed, the I-5 southbound ramp to Highway 99E/U.S. 26 will remain open. Motorists can access I-84 eastbound at NE Grand Avenue and NE Everett Street. To access downtown Portland from the freeways during the closure, I-5 southbound drivers can exit at the Rose Quarter/Broadway Bridge and I-84 westbound drivers can exit at Rose Quarter/Weidler exits.