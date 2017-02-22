Man arrested in PDX bar shooting has gun crime record

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have arrested a 25-year-old man following a shooting outside a popular Southeast Portland bar.

Earlier this week, a grand jury filed a 33-count indictment against DeAndrae D. Stephens. He remains in custody at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail.

The shooting outside Century Bar happened January 28 around 1:15 a.m. and involved several suspected gang members, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Stephens was charged with 2 counts each of attempted aggravated murder, attempted first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

He was also charged with 3 counts of being in possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. The grand jury filed 18 counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of interfering with a police officer, second-degree theft and second-degree robbery.

Stephens’ bail was set at $1.4 million.

Court records show Stephens has been convicted of 5 misdemeanors in 3 different states. Most of his criminal records stem from gun crimes.

Stephens was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.