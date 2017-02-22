Lincoln City woman missing after car breaks down

LINCOLN CO., Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Lincoln City woman who left a note on her car in Rocky Creek State Park.

Lynette Propst, 60, last made contact via text message on Sunday.

Her 2002 Nissan Pathfinder was found parked in Rocky Creek State Park, but she wasn’t inside, Oregon State Police said. A note left on the window indicated the car broke down and that Propst planned to return for it soon.

Sheriff’s deputies, fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area but weren’t able to locate Propst. Their search efforts are considered to be ongoing, OSP said.

Propst is described as 5’5″ tall, 113 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 503.375.3555.