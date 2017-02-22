Hillsboro’s Laika animation prepares for Oscars

HILLSBORO, Ore. (HILLSBORO TRIBUNE) — Steve Emerson has been waiting to hear five little words his entire life.

This Sunday, he’ll finally hear them in person.

“And the Oscar goes to…”

Emerson, visual effects supervisor with Hillsboro’s Laika animation studio, is headed to Los Angeles this weekend for the 89th annual Academy Awards.

Laika, the Phil Knight-owned moviemaking enterprise on Southwest Bennett Street in Hillsboro, has been nominated for two Academy Awards for its 2016 film “Kubo and the Two Strings.” Emerson, along with Laika filmmakers Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff, are nominated for an Academy Award for best visual effects. The film is also nominated for best animated feature.

“It has been a wild month, to say the least,” said Emerson, who lives in Lake Oswego. “It’s been a whirlwind. We’re heading down at the end of the week. My wife’s already bought a dress.”

Emerson said that attending the Oscars is something he’d never expected.

“It’s like being a little league player, then getting called to the Major Leagues,” he said. “If you’re a movie nut, like I was as a kid, this is it. I owe it to all the artists that I’m fortunate enough to be working with every day. I get to be the conductor, but they are the ones making the music.”

Each of Laika’s three previous films — 2009’s “Coraline,” followed by “ParaNorman” in 2012 and the 2014 film “The Boxtrolls” — has been nominated for best animated feature by the Academy, but this is the first year that the studio has been recognized for its visual effects, which blends traditional stop-motion animation with computer-generated special effects.

“Every frame of these films is a visual effect,” Emerson said on Tuesday. “When we were nominated, we decided we wanted to represent the animation side of the studio, in addition to digital effects. I’m representing about 60 artists in the visual effects department, and the other three nominees represent different components of stage animation. Ultimately we’re representing about 400 artists between the four of us.”

“Kubo and the Two Strings” drew in moderate box office returns when it was released last summer, but proved to be a critical darling, with more than 40 award nominations across the industry.

Sunday’s awards ceremony will be the second time this year that the Academy has recognized Laika’s visual effects work with “Kubo.” In January, the studio received an award for its groundbreaking work in mixing stop-motion with computer generated imagery.

Emerson spent years working in the Los Angeles film industry before moving to Laika to make “Coraline” in 2009. He said the experience of working with stop motion films has changed his life.

“There are moments in my life that are burned into my memory,” he said. “The first time I saw my wife, the birth of my children. Also, seeing my first stop motion set. It completely blew my mind and seeing those images for ‘Coraline,’ made me immediately fall in love with art of stop motion.”

Stop-motion animation is a painstaking process. “Kubo” took five years to make, which gave Emerson and the rest of the team the time to perfect their work.

“Prior to Laika, it was rare that I’d work on anything for more than a matter of months. These are films you put years of your life into. When I was working in (Los Angeles), there were a lot of films that I didn’t want people to know that I’d worked on, but we’re fortunate that the studio has good taste.”

“Kubo” is full of sweeping vistas, turbulent oceans and towns full of people, all of which are nearly impossible to create in Laika’s large soundstage. The result is a hybrid film, Emerson said — movies that use a mixture of traditional stop-motion animation and computer graphics.

“We said early on, let’s tell the stories we want to tell, and let’s do it without limitations,” he said. “When we bring in digital elements, we want to do it in a way that is respectful to the art of stop motion.”

That means a lot more work, Emerson said, but it’s worth it.

“It’s an insane process. I don’t think any other studio is crazy enough to do it the way that we do,” he said, “but we end up with visuals that are truly unique.”

Laika faces still competition this year in both categories. Also vying for best animated feature is “My Life as a Zucchini,” “The Red Turtule and Disney’s “Moana” and “Zootopia.” In the visual effects category, “Kubo and the Two Strings” goes up against major special effects films including “Deepwater Horizon,” “The Jungle Book,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange.”

“‘Doctor Strange’ blew my mind,” Emerson said. “Those guys are my heroes and to be recognized alongside that level of talent is such an incredible honor. It’s fun to be the underdog, but I think we’ve got a shot with this one. My plan is just to soak it all in.”

The 89th annual Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26.