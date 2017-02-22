Eugene to vote on extending homeless programs indefinitely

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Officials in the city of Eugene are set to vote on whether to make permanent 2 pilot programs that provide homeless people with a safe place to sleep.

The Register-Guard reports that residents urged city councilors during a public hearing on Tuesday to continue allowing the programs.

The “rest stop” program was approved by the council in September. The city estimates the program has since provided temporary shelter to more than 300 people and helped get about 90 people into permanent housing.

The “dusk-to-dawn” program is managed by St. Vincent de Paul and offers a place for homeless people to sleep overnight. The city says it has also served more than 300 people to date.

The Eugene City Council will decide on the programs Monday.