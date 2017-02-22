Drowning woman rescued from Willamette River

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was rescued from the Willamette River near Salem.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a person screaming in the river near Keizer.

A Keizer Police officer spotted the woman and kept watch while a Salem Fire Department boat launched and made the rescue.

The woman was rushed from the water to a waiting ambulance at the Keizer Rapids Park.

The sheriff’s office says she was extremely hypothermic and was being treated at a Salem Hospital.

The woman’s identity and how she ended up in the water wasn’t known Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Deputies say they believe alcohol was a factor.