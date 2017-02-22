Details of Trooper Cederberg shootout released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County District Attorney’s office has released details of the Christmas Day shooting that left Oregon State Trooper Nic Cederberg seriously wounded.

Five of the police officers involved were justified in using deadly force against James Tylka, the Washington County District Attorney’s office said. According to the report, the way the 5 officers responded after Cederberg was shot likely saved additional lives.

The report of the incident details the actions of Officers Stanley Smith, Christopher Pierce, Joseph Twigg, all from the Sherwood Police Department, Eli Sanders with Tualatin PD and Anthony Christofaro of Hillsboro PD, who responded after Cederberg was injured.

The investigation concluded that Cederberg and Tylka fired at each other, and when Cederberg was down, Tylka took the trooper’s weapon and fired at him with it. Tylka hid in the bushes with Cederberg’s gun.

The other officers arrived at the scene knowing Cederberg had stopped responding on his radio and saw that he was injured when they arrived. They also knew at that point that Tylka had committed a homicide and was armed and eluding police, the DA said.

The officers coordinated in what police call a “360-cell” to cover each other. They found Tylka hiding in dense vegetation on an embankment about 10 yards away and saw that he was armed. When Tylka fired his weapon, they fired back until they determined he was no longer a threat.

State medical examiner Dr. Karen Gunson said one of the 21 shots that hit Tylka was a self-inflicted shot to the head. Other bullets hit him in the torso, consistent with the angle of the hillside where Tylka was hiding when the officers fired at him.

After Tylka was deemed not to be a threat, Twigg, an Army National Guard vet, provided first aid to Cederberg using a combat trauma kit. Medical professionals credit Twigg with saving Cederberg’s life. Cederberg’s brother, Jeff Cederberg, said the Trooper was shot 12 times and 7 bullets hit his body, 5 hit his bulletproof vest.

The DA’s office said due to the extend of Cederberg’s injuries, the investigation into his role in the shooting is not complete. Cederberg was hospitalized for 48 days after the shooting.

This story will be updated.