PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at an apartment building on NW Everett St. Wednesday afternoon.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a scene where firefighters said heavy smoke was coming from the 6th floor of the building.

The address of the fire is Williams Plaza, an affordable housing property owned by Home Forward that houses seniors and people with disabilities. There are 101 units in the building.

They said traffic in the area was impacted by the crews there.

A woman who lives here says the man in the unit that was on fire refused to come out at first, was eventually given medical care #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/4kzhgBY9Lg — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) February 23, 2017

The scene near NW20/Everett where @PDXFire appears to have knocked down fire on 6th floor of this apt building #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/aaAvD0eDld — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) February 23, 2017