Clark Co. detective resigns after investigation

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – A detective with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has resigned amid an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of wrongdoing.

Detective Kevin Harper resigned effective Feb. 10, according to officials with Washington Attorney General’s Office.

In January, the Washington State Patrol concluded its investigation into Harper and referred the case to the AG’s Office. It will be up to the AG’s Office to decide whether or not criminal prosecution is warranted. As of Wednesday, a decision has not been made.

Investigators learned that Harper, who had been assigned to the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit, had developed a relationship with a woman who is described in police reports as “a known criminal and drug user.”

Harper was hired by the sheriff’s office in April 1988.

The allegations surfaced on September 9, 2016. An initial investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office, but when they realized it may have been a criminal matter, they asked the Washington State Patrol to head up the inquiry.

According to the WSP report, Harper met the woman he developed a relationship with while he was assigned to investigate a possible drug overdose death in August 2015.

The woman and Harper remained in contact via phone, text and social media, according to WSP’s report.

“Their relationship went from professional, to friends and progressed to sexual over the next few months,” the WSP report states.

Investigators determined that much of the time Harper and the woman spent together was while Harper was on duty.

“Through evidence obtained, Harper knowingly chose not to enforce violations of the law…that he observed and knew were being broken” by the woman, records state.

Harper also provided financial assistance “knowing that the money would be used to purchase” heroin, the WSP report states.

Harper was placed on paid leave from the sheriff’s office in September 2016.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office was not available to comment on this story.