Armed robber leaves Subway without cash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Subway restaurant was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police say an armed man approached the counter at the store on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The employee at the counter immediately ran to the back of the store.

The man spoke with a customer inside the store briefly and left with no money.

Officers responded and searched for the man but could not find him.

He is described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, over 6 feet tall, medium to stocky build and wearing a mask that covered his face.