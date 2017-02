PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for stabbing two people outside of the Central Library downtown.

Police say Shiloe Janee Chetnik got into a fight with a man and a woman and stabbed them.

The physical altercation was during an argument over an earlier fight at O’Bryant Square Park that involved Chetnik, her wife and the two victims.

Chetnik is charged with assault in the second degree.