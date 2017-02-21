Washington County child rape suspect sought

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – Washington County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s to locate a man charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

Detective Robert L. Rookhuyzen said Tuesday that a grand jury has indicted 24-year-old Jorge E. Bravo-Copado on charges of rape, sexual assault and unlawful sexual penetration.

He says the child came forward with information about the abuse in May and Bravo-Copado, who works in the construction industry, hasn’t been seen since then.

His Facebook account has been deleted and his bank account has been closed.

His truck was found abandoned in remote Yamhill County but all of his construction tools are missing and investigators don’t suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on Bravo-Copado’s whereabouts should call detectives at 503.846.2500.