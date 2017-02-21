Vancouver teen has been missing for over 2 weeks

Damen Jollymore was last seen on February 4

Damen Jollymore has been missing since February 4, 2017. (Courtesy: CCSO)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are looking for a Vancouver teen that has been missing for more than 2 weeks, authorities say.

Damen Jollymore, 14, was last seen on February 4, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

He is described as 5-feet-3, weighs 100 pounds and wears braces with red and blue bands.

Jollymore was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket that looks like a vest, black boots and a black back pack.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 360.397.2108.