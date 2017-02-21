Seattle mayor wants $55M tax measure for homeless services

Murray said in his state of the city address Tuesday that the city needs to double its spending on homelessness

This is a Jan. 13, 1999 view of Seattle with Mount Rainier in the background, right back. The national park is celebrating its centennial Tuesday, March 2, 1999. The morning sun, the city skyline and Mount Rainier create a post card picture. (AP Photo/Barry Sweet)
SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is pitching a property tax ballot measure to raise $55 million a year to pay for increased homeless services.

He hopes to quality a measure for the August ballot that would hike taxes on residential and commercial properties to pay for more mental health and addiction treatment and housing.

Murray will also activate the city’s emergency operations center for as long as needed to respond to people living on the streets. The center is typically only used during severe storms, natural disasters or massive city events.

The city says it will apply the coordination and communication tools of the emergency operations center to address homelessness in the city.

Murray declared a statement of emergency in late 2015 as the number of people living outside spiked.