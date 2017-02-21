Pot sales pump $5.3 million more into Oregon coffers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Pot pays, at least into state coffers.

The Oregon Department of Revenue said Tuesday it received $5.3 million in marijuana tax payments in January.

The grand total of $65.4 million is now far more than anticipated when the state started collecting a 25-percent tax from medical marijuana dispensaries in January 2016. Last month, recreational pot shops began charging a 17 percent tax.

Last May, the Legislative Revenue Office quadrupled its estimate of net tax revenues that the state was expected to receive from marijuana through June 30 of this year – boosting the figure from $8.4 million to $35 million.

The actual total pot tax payments are now almost double that revised amount.