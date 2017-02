BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are responding to an ‘active situation’ in Beaverton on Tuesday morning.

Beaverton Police are in the area of SW 170th Avenue and W Baseline Road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Beaverton Police. They are urging people to avoid the area.

Due to police activity, W Baseline x SW 170th Ave. is closed. RR #alerts #pdxtraffic — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) February 21, 2017