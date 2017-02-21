Officer: Missing toddler ‘just clung to me’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland police officer who helped rescue a missing 2-year-old Saturday said the toddler “just clung to me.”

Officer Daniel Tatro was nearby when K-9 Ava with Mountain Wave Search and Rescue found the toddler face down in blackberry bushes behind a market in Northeast Portland about 6 hours after his mother reported him missing.

Investigators told KOIN 6 News the child — who was reported missing around 6 a.m. — may have been out as long as 11 hours.

There is no evidence of foul play, police said, and all indications are that the toddler wandered out of the house on his own.

Tatro, a 9-year veteran of the force, is married with children and is also a foster parent.

